Crypto markets show slight growth, global m-cap at $1.93 trillion

Cryptocurrency markets have shown a slight uptrend in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is up by 0.59 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.93 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 0.86 per cent and is trading at $41,689. Ethereum rose by 0.44 per cent and is trading at $3,098.

The USDT Tether showed no change in the last 24 hours in its value. The USDC stablecoins showed 0.02 per cent downtrend in its value.

The BNB token has gone up by 0.53 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 1.57 per cent down from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 0.35 per cent uptrend.

Terra LUNA is up by 1.38 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana fell by 1.39 per cent. Avalanche is down by 0.70 per cent from its value 24 hours ago.

Meanwhile, crypto exchanges in India are still facing several issues. There is a marked drop in trading volumes. Exchanges are also going through a liquidity crunch due to the fact that high frequency traders have backed out due to recently introduced taxes and thinner margins. Furthermore, deposit mediums like MobiKwik and UPI have been suspended across all exchanges operating in India. Also, several banks have started backing out from providing their services to cryptocurrency exchanges.