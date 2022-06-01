Cryptocurrency ADA maintains rally; Ether, Solana show downtrend

Cryptocurrency markets have risen in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is up by a slight 0.39 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.31 trillion as of 7:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by a meagre 1.11 per cent and is trading at $31,904.

Ethereum showed downtrend and is at $ 1,946 after sliding down 1.96 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 change in its value in the last 24 hours. The USDC stablecoin also showed 0.01 percent downward change and maintained its peg at $1.

The BNB token rose by a significant 1.46 per cent.

Solana fell by 1.98 per cent.

XRP Ripple is up by 1.77 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token maintained its rally and is up 7.64 per cent.

BinanceUSD, the stablecoin coin by Binance exchange showed 0.01 per cent downtrend in its value.

Dogecoin slipped by 0.46 per cent.

As per latest announcements, Ripple has opened a new office in India.

In other news, Do Kwon's Terraform Labs is reportedly working on a new decentralized stablecoin built on Terra 2.0 after the TerraUSD stablecoin crash.

Also, Russia's central bank official says they don't object to the use of crypto in international transactions.

Furthermore, in a move that will boost wider adoption, Fidelity investments has announced plans to offer Ethereum trading and custody services.

Moreover, Soros Fund Management CEO says crypto is here to stay and it's already gone mainstream.