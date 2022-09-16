Cryptocurrency price today: Ether down 9% despite the success of Ethereum merge; crypto markets in red

Cryptocurrency prices are in the red in the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market cap is down by 3.55 per cent from Thursday’s levels and is below the $1 trillion mark. As per CoinMarketCap, the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $963.44 billion. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $85.97 billion, marking a 10.90 per cent increase from previous levels. Bitcoin’s dominance stands at 39.30 per cent, an increase of 0.53 per cent over the day.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB have showcased negative momentum over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,775 and is down by 1.34 per cent. BNB, native to Binance Smart Chain, witnessed a downtrend of 1.28 per cent. Ethereum blockchain network’s Ether showed a drastic downtrend of 9.12 per cent despite the success of the Ethereum merge. The crypto token is trading at $1,480.

Stablecoins USDT, USDC, BUSD, and DAI

Stablecoins USDT, BUSD, and USDC have witnessed volatility over the last 24 hours.

USDT Tether stablecoin fell 0.02 per cent in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin also slipped 0.01 per cent and is trading at $1. BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.07 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $0.9993. Stablecoin DAI rose 0.02 per cent and is trading at $1.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Cryptocurrency tokens native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Ripple, Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano have slipped over the last 24 hours.

Ripple slipped 4.09 per cent. Cardano's ADA token is down 1.65 per cent. Solana blockchain network’s SOL fell by 1.81 per cent. Avalanche's AVAX is down by 3.64 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency DOT and Polygon network’s slipped from their previous positions over the last 24 hours. DOT token is down by 2.38 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has come down by 3.27 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins also showed negative momentum. Dogecoin is down by 3.10 per cent, whereas meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has tanked 3.67 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, most of the top cryptocurrency tokens have slipped from their previous positions over the last 24 hours despite the success of the Ethereum merge.

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, Solana, Polkadot gain, Ether slips as crypto markets brace for Ethereum merge - BusinessToday

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Solana gains 7%, Polkadot up 5% as global m-cap crosses $1 trillion - BusinessToday