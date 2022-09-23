Cryptocurrency price today: Ripple up 20% as cryptos rally, Bitcoin, Ether, and altcoins in green

Cryptocurrency prices are back in the green this Friday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap is up by 4.81 per cent and the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $941.84 billion, higher than the $900 billion mark. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $76.01 billion, marking a 14.92 per cent decrease from Thursday’s levels. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 39.31 per cent, a decrease of 0.02 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB have also witnessed positive momentum over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,353 and is up by 4.56 per cent. Ethereum blockchain’s cryptocurrency Ether, rallied 6.04 per cent and is trading at $1,331. BNB crypto, native to Binance Smart Chain, witnessed an uptrend of 3.29 per cent.

How stable were the stablecoins?

Stablecoins USDT, DAI, and USDC all maintained their peg at $1.

USDT Tether stablecoin slipped 0.02 per cent in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin also fell and is down by 0.03 per cent, but is still trading at $1. Stablecoin DAI gained 0.12 per cent and is trading at $1. BinanceUSD, better known as BUSD, witnessed a 0.01 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is also trading at $1

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Layer 1 blockchain networks' native cryptos like Ripple, Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano have also showed positive momentum over the last 24 hours.

Solana blockchain’s SOL saw a 4.94 per cent uptrend. Ripple gained a whooping 20.62 per cent, while Avalanche’s AVAX is up 6.50 per cent. Cardano’s ADA showed 4.3 per cent uptrend.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency DOT as well as Polygon’s native crypto token MATIC have witnessed positive movement. DOT token is up by 5.85 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has gained by 6.20 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Meme coins are also in the green over the last 24 hours. Dogecoin is up by 4.85 per cent, while meme crypto Shiba Inu has gained 4.19 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority top cryptocurrencies have showcased uptrend from their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

