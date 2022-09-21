Cryptocurrency price today: Ripple up 8%, while Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin dip

Cryptocurrency prices are in the red this Wednesday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap is down by 2.38 per cent and the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $938.18 billion. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $66.60 billion, 9.97 per cent down from Tuesday’s levels. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 39.30 per cent, a decrease of 0.29 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB have also dipped over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,092 and is down by 1.50 per cent. Ethereum blockchain network’s Ether slipped 1.53 per cent and is trading at $1,341. BNB crypto, native to Binance Smart Chain, witnessed a downtrend of 0.87 per cent.

Stablecoins USDT, USDC, DAI, and BUSD

Stablecoins USDT, BUSD, DAI, and USDC have witnessed positive momentum.

USDT Tether stablecoin rose 0.01 per cent in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin also gained and is up 0.02 per cent and is trading at $1. BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.05 per cent positive change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $1 whereas the stablecoin DAI gained 0.03 per cent and is trading at $0.9999.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Unlike other cryptocurrency tokens, cryptos native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Ripple, Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano have gained over the last 24 hours.

Solana blockchain’s SOL witnessed a 1.22 per cent uptrend. Ripple rose 8.22 per cent while Avalanche’s AVAX rose 1.06 per cent. Cardano’s ADA gained 4.26 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency DOT as well as Polygon’s native crypto token MATIC have showcased negative momentum. DOT token is down by 3.98 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has gone down by 2.59 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Meme cryptocurrencies also showcased negative momentum. Dogecoin is down by 1.02 per cent, whereas meme crypto Shiba Inu has slipped 2.75 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The majority of top cryptocurrency tokens, apart from layer 1 blockchain native cryptocurrencies, have witnessed downtrend from their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Ether down 9% despite the success of Ethereum merge; crypto markets in red - BusinessToday

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Solana gains 7%, Polkadot up 5% as global m-cap crosses $1 trillion - BusinessToday