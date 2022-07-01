EarthID joins Metaverse Standards Forum

EarthID which identifies itself as a global Identity management and digital know-your-stakeholders (KYS) Platform has recently announced that it has joined the newly formed Metaverse Standards Forum (MSF). With this, EarthIDS has joined similar players like Graph, Immersed, DisruptAR, Fathom, and others in the MSF.

The MSF was formed when multiple industry leaders understood that the potential of the metaverse will be best realized if it is built on a foundation of open standards. The forum is headed by the Khronos Group, a non-profit consortium working on augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, machine learning and more.

Interportability and open standards

EarthID also stressed the platform also stressed on how interoperability and open standards would push growth in the metaverse.

A company release said: "Interoperability and open standards will hold the key to adopting metaverse-based ecosystems. We at EarthID, have joined the forum to drive frictionless adoption of Web3.0 and metaverse use cases by contributing to building open standards in identity access management and privacy-preserving technologies."

The decentralised identity platform also highlighted its other associations in India via which it is working on real-life applications of metaverse. They highlighted: "We have also forged a partnership with Mindtree in India and continue to engage with consulting firms in India to co-create innovative metaverse use cases."

Interestingly, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and others formed the MSF last week. The founding members stressed that the MSF aims to drive open interoperability in the metaverse, which is often considered to be the next step in the future of the internet, to make it easier for developers to build across platforms. Some noteworthy metaverse platforms are Decentraland, Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and others.

Only within days, the forum already has some major players on board, such as Meta, Microsoft, Epic Games, Adobe, Nvidia, Sony, Unity, and others. But tech giants like Apple, Robolox, Niantic, Snapchat are still missing.