Elon Musk bats for Dogecoin again; makes this offer to McDonald's

Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday again came out in support of cryptocurrency Dogecoin. In a tweet, Musk said he will eat McDonald's famous 'Happy Meal' on television if the burger chain starts accepting Dogecoin.
I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2022
Elon musk Doge pic.twitter.com/caIY9iA5RW— Pushpendra Singh (@pushpendrakum) January 25, 2022
January 25, 2022
McDonald's seeing this pic.twitter.com/fNwtHMnkyI— Blockworks (@Blockworks_) January 25, 2022
Would you eat it in a box? Would you eat it with a fox?— Paul Graham (@paulg) January 25, 2022
January 25, 2022
Much fries, Much Wow! pic.twitter.com/aDlys8m1x8— Dogecoin🥇 (@Dogecoinxx) January 25, 2022
Musk has been a big supporter of Dogecoin. After being named as TIME Magazine's 'Person of the Year' for 2021, Musk told the magazine, "Even though it was created as a silly joke, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions. The total transaction flow that you do with Dogecoin is transactions per day has much higher potential than Bitcoin."
Dogecoin was trading 7.97 per cent higher at $0.139078 following Musk's latest tweet. Its market cap stood at $18.49 billion, as per CoinDesk.
