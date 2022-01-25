Delhi man’s stolen crypto lands up in Hamas military wing’s wallets 

The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit was investigating a case of cryptocurrency theft when it stumbled upon fraudulent transfers that were made to the military wing of Hamas. The transactions were made to the banned organisation’s wing, al-Qassam Brigades.

It all started when a person filed a complaint at the Paschim Vihar police station that some unknown persons had fraudulently transferred his Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin cash from his crypto wallet. He said that it was all worth Rs 30 lakh and the value is of Rs 4.5 crore. The case was eventually moved to the Cyber Crime Unit on court orders.

The probe led by DCP IFSO KPS Malhotra found that the cryptocurrencies have landed up in wallets maintained by al-Qassam Brigades. Now, one of these wallets, belonging to Mohammad Naseer Ibrahim Abdulla, was already seized by Israel's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing.

The other wallets that also received some of the transfers are being operated from Giza, Egypt, belonging to Ahmed Marzooq from Egypt and Ahmed Q H Safi from Palestine.

The cryptocurrencies were routed through various private wallets before landing in these wallets maintained by al-Qassam Brigades.

(With inputs from Sreya Chatterjee)

