ENO marks 50 years in India with metaverse standup show

ENO, the over-the-counter antacid brand produced by GSK Consumer Healthcare marked its 50 years in India with a standup comedy show in the metaverse.

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan was the event's host, and other comics like Rahul Subramanian, Kaneez Surka, Sahil Shah, Rahul Dua, Kiran Dutta, and Shraddha Jain also performed at the event.

The show was titled "A Plateful of Laughs." The stand-up artists were dressed in personalised avatars and were interacting with one another in a metaverse via their avatars.

The jokes included unique observations on Indian cuisine and food, as well as their own experiences with acidity.

The event was hosted by PartyNite Metaverse, a platform powered by blockchain from Gamitronics.

The event's theme, the creative roll-out strategy, and the design were all conceptualised and created by ENO's creative partners at Ogilvy.

“Everyone who knows me well can corroborate the extent I am willing to go to when it comes to my passion for food - even if that means going into the Metaverse! I am excited to have partnered with an iconic brand like ENO as they continue to evolve and take the first steps in the metaverse. They have brought joy into our lives through innovations and humorous storytelling for over five decades. I am hopeful that our fans will enjoy the fun-filled food ride,” Zakir Khan, Stand-up Comic.

“Metaverse is an ever-evolving technology and possibilities are not just being explored by the developers but by users and brand owners as well. We are shaping the new internet, and, in this journey, we are stoked to have a partner like Ogilvy on this journey of ours. Working with Ogilvy to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ENO was technologically and creatively immensely satisfying,” Rajat Ojha, Founder, Gamitronics (PartyNite).