GuardianLink and StarkWare launch zero gas fee Layer 2 for NFTs

NFT marketplace GuardianLink has launched a zero-gas fee Layer 2 for NFTs using Zero Knowledge Rollup in partnership with StarkWar, a blockchain company based out of Israel.

Gas fee is the major cost driver when it comes to minting NFTs. It is the transaction fees users have to pay on the blockchain. Zero Knowledge Proofing on the Layer 2 blockchain is a privacy-focused Ethereum scaling method which would be employed to reduce the gas fee to zero on GuardianLink. It is noteworthy to mention that Layer 2 enhances transaction speed and enables effective scaling up for high frequency trading and NFT Gaming.

While the NFTs are minted on Layer 2 blockchain protocol with high throughput and zero gas fees, they are still secured by Ethereum just as they would be on the Layer 1 protocol.

The organisation said in a statement that this technology would be a first for the Asian market and will revolutionise NFT minting.

Based on this tech, GuardianLink will be debuting its exclusive cricket NFTs and digital cricket collectibles via Jump.trade. Jump.trade is a gaming NFT marketplace recently introduced by GuardianLink.

GuardianLink has leveraged StarkWare’s technology as the underlying base to build its Layer 2 protocol. This enables interoperable blockchain protocol with all major networks including Ripple, Solana, Polygon and Avalanche, among others.

Arjun Reddy, co- founder and CTO of GuardianLink said, “Our R&D team has been diligently working on providing technological supremacy for our NFT community, as well zero gas fees Layer 2 and interoperability with top blockchains. This Military Grade Secure product will empower the users to mint on Jump.trade with zero gas fees and support any number of trades throughout its lifetime, thereby encouraging greater participation for markets like India.”

StarkWare is a Tel Aviv based blockchain company founded by the creator of ZK-STARKs, a private zero-knowledge proof system.