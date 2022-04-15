Jupiter Meta successfully conducts concert in the metaverse

Jupiter Meta, a fully curated NFT marketplace based in India, announced in a release on Friday that the Madras Maharani Concert was successfully held in the metaverse in association with radio partners Hello FM.

The NFT marketplace also announced in the release that the musician Karthik performed in the event and each audience member was given an exclusive music NFTs which can further be traded.

Jupiter Meta aims to thrust music NFTs to the forefront of pop culture discussion and create awareness of the benefits artists can enjoy as they exercise greater control over their work and connect with their fans, the firm said in a statement.

Manasa Rajan, CEO of Jupiter Meta, said, “The concert’s success is a singular moment and is only the beginning of a series of ideas we hope to bring to people. We believe the groundwork has been set for us to dive deeper into what Web 3.0 has to offer—we will now set our sights on other verticals and continue to engage artists, storytellers, and brands in the digital space.”

It is interesting to note that all ticket holders would be given a free lifetime membership to the JuJips membership program from Jupiter Meta. This would entitle them to several freebies and value adds. In addition, they would also get a chance to meet the musician Karthik in real life.

Jupiter Meta was founded in 2021 by Sathyan Rajan and Chakradhar Reddy Kommera to allow users to buy, sell, and trade NFTs, across a range of segments like music, film, art, and culture, with a built-in metaverse to provide personalised, immersive digital experiences.

Interestingly, the platform is running on its own 100 per cent secure, green, sustainable level-1 blockchain, which charges zero gas fees.

