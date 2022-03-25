Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards to enter the metaverse

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is all set to be held in the metaverse on Sunday.

The awards show will be screened at the Decentraland Metaverse. The screening will allow users to create virtual avatars and attend the event.

According to the company's statement, this event has been conceptualised by Wavemaker India for Perfetti Van Melle India in partnership with Viacom18.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head - Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards reiterates our commitment towards empowering and encouraging young audiences to voice their choice. KCA has created a unique position for itself, and year-on-year continues to deepen engagement with its audiences. Always ahead of the curve, Nickelodeon has created new benchmarks for innovation in the category and KCA 2021 is all set to provide a seamless unified experience to consumers on a platform of their choice including the first ever metaverse screening in the category.”

This comes in the backdrop of the Indian entertainment industry getting increasingly involved in Web3. Actors, including superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, have launched their own Non- Fungible Tokens, or NFTs. Popstar Daler Mehendi performed in the PartyNite metaverse on the occasion of India’s Republic Day in January, and he even bought a piece of land in the metaverse. Also, the Bollywood movie Radhe Shyam too had its trailer launched in the metaverse recently. The integration of Web3 and the entertainment industry has led to many more immersive experiences for the audiences to enjoy.