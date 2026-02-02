Top stocks in news: Adani stocks, BSE, Hero Moto, Groww, Mphasis, IDBI Bank, MOIL, Hyundai

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower led by the sharp selling pressure on the special trading session due to the Union Budget. BSE Sensex plunged 1,546.84 points, or 1.88 per cent, to settle at 80,722.94, while NSE's Nifty50 nosedived 495.20 points, or 1.96 per cent, to end at 24,825.45. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, February 02, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Quarterly results today: Companies like Hyundai Motor India, Indus Towers, PB Fintech, Aarti Industries, Akzo Nobel India, Ather Energy, Awfis Space Solutions, Bajaj Housing Finance, Chalet Hotels, City Union Bank, Olectra Greentech, PG Electroplast, RailTel Corporation of India, Tata Chemicals, Thermax, UPL and other will announce their results for December 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Gopal Snacks, LT Foods, Metro Brands, Share India Securities and Siyaram Silk Mills shall trade ex-dividend today.

Adani Group stocks: Adani Group companies namely- Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Adani Energy Solutions will be in focus as exchanges sought clarification from these companies over an article in The Hindu Businessline which says they are planning to make an entry into the Japanese debt markets to raise around $2 billion in yen-denominated issuance, citing sources.

Advertisement

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major reported a 26 per cent YoY per cent growth in sales at 5.57 lakh units in January 2026, while domestic sales increased 26.1 per cent YoY to 5.20 lakh units. Exports, on the hand, jumped 23.5 per cent YoY to 37,663 units for the month.

BSE, Groww: Both the capital market stocks will remain in focus after Budget 2026 raised the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on Futures and Options. Global brokerage firm Jefferies termed a sentimentally negative development. It expects a 5 per cent fall in average daily turnover for BSE and a similar drop in orders for Groww, which could dent earnings by around 4 per cent for both.

Mphasis: Elango R has resigned as President – Enterprise 5, North America of the company. Consequently, he has ceased to be a Senior Management Personnel of Mphasis.

Advertisement

IDBI Bank: The strategic disinvestment of the lender has progressed to stage three, indicating that the government has invited technical and financial bids for the transaction, according to DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla. He also indicated that further clarity and developments regarding the IDBI Bank divestment are expected to be communicated before the end of FY26.

Blue Star: The consumer durable firm has detected unauthorised access to its product installation data and has taken immediate steps to restrict access upon becoming aware of the incident. It said it is working with cybersecurity experts to assess any potential impact and to carry out a detailed root-cause analysis, adding the disclosure is being made as good governance practice.

MOIL: The State-owned metal player has revised the prices of different grades of manganese ore for the month of February 2026 in the January–March 2026 quarter, with the changes effective from February 1. It increased the prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with manganese content of 44 per cent and above by 5 per cent over the prices prevailing since January 1, 2026.

Latent View Analytics: The AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm reported a 11 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 50.8 crore, while revenue increased 7.9 per cent YoY to Rs 278 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Its ebitda rose 10.3 per cent YoY to Rs 64 crore, while margins improved to 23 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

Quess Corp: The staffing and IT solutions company said it has received a final assessment order from the Income Tax Department raising a demand of Rs 160 crore

Tourism Finance Corporation of India: The state-run tourism company has decided to act as an investor of up to 5 per cent of the corpus in Oxyzo Credit Fund I, a debt-focused, diversified sectors Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).

Gabion Technologies India: The SME company has received vendor approval / a Notice of No Objection (NONO) for its rock catch fence/barrier system for use in Package C3 of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project. Package C3 of the MAHSR project has been awarded to Larsen & Toubro Construction.