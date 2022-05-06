OpenSea Discord hacked; Hackers promote scam NFTs

The Discord server of OpenSea, the NFT market place, has been hacked on Friday as confirmed by the platform in a tweet.
OpenSea clarified in the tweet that they were investigating the vulnerability and asked all users to be cautious and not click on any links.
The issue came to light when several users flagged the matter on Twitter. Crypto influencer, who goes by the name Serpent on Twitter, flagged the issue first.
The vulnerability was also pointed out by cyber security firm Peck Shield.
The hack seems to have been used to promote a fraudulent NFT mint. As per screenshots on Twitter, a Discord server announcement stated that a mint pass was being issued in partnership with YouTube.
Interestingly, it redirected users to a website that had the term "YouTube" in its URL but was not the real YouTube website. The link has been detected to be a phishing site by the cybersecurity firm PeckShield.
Also Read: What is Blockchain? How is it used in cryptocurrency? - BusinessToday
Also Read: What is Bitcoin? How does it work? Find out here - BusinessToday
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today