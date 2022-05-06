OpenSea Discord hacked; Hackers promote scam NFTs

The Discord server of OpenSea, the NFT market place, has been hacked on Friday as confirmed by the platform in a tweet.

OpenSea clarified in the tweet that they were investigating the vulnerability and asked all users to be cautious and not click on any links.

We are currently investigating a potential vulnerability in our Discord, please do not click on any links in the Discord. — OpenSea Support (@opensea_support) May 6, 2022

The issue came to light when several users flagged the matter on Twitter. Crypto influencer, who goes by the name Serpent on Twitter, flagged the issue first.

🚨 OPENSEA DISCORD IS HACKED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7lePPC99fa — Serpent (@Serpent) May 6, 2022

The vulnerability was also pointed out by cyber security firm Peck Shield.

The hack seems to have been used to promote a fraudulent NFT mint. As per screenshots on Twitter, a Discord server announcement stated that a mint pass was being issued in partnership with YouTube.

Interestingly, it redirected users to a website that had the term "YouTube" in its URL but was not the real YouTube website. The link has been detected to be a phishing site by the cybersecurity firm PeckShield.

