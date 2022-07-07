Salman Khan inspired NFTs for all? BollyCoin drops Chill Bull NFTs for free

BollyCoin, an Web3 platform based out of India, announced its new NFT collection, the Chill Bull NFT series.

The NFTs are inspired by Salman Khan’s character Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise. The NFT collection will provide the holders of the NFT with access to special events, concerts, and BollyCoin metaverse inspired by Bollywood.

The Chill Bull NFT collection is a collection of 2222 3D bulls that are distributed for free to holders of BollyCoin and owners of other BollyCoin NFT collections.

The platform had been teasing the NFT drop via its official Twitter account for some time now.

On the free distribution of the NFT collection, BollyCoin spokesperson said, “We're excited to take Bollywood into the metaverse with this PFP collection and our upcoming metaverse events. The metaverse is the next frontier across industries.”

They further stressed the potential of metaverse by saying, “Given its immense scope, it is inevitable that it comprises all the elements that can enhance the Bollywood experience for our movie-buff nation. Through the launch of this pioneering NFT that will prompt the foray into the metaverse, BollyCoin aims to be the vehicle that accelerates the adoption of Bollywood NFTs.”

BollyCoin has partnered with the famed Cope Studio, which was recently acquired by Polygon, to create the aforementioned NFT collection.

BollyCoin is an NFT marketplace aiming at foraying Bollywood into the web3. The platform also has its own crypto token, by the same name as the NFT marketplace, and it is listed on decentralised exchanges UniSwap and QuickSwap.

