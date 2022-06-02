Solana blockchain halted for over 4 hours; what happened, find out here

The Solana blockchain network shut down during the wee hours of Thursday morning. The Solana mainnet was affected by an outage, which Coinbase announced on Coinbase status.

Solana network, often dubbed as the "Ethereum killer", has been witnessing several outages in the recent past.

The last outage was on May 1, 2022, when the network was down for almost seven hours before being successfully restored. The last disruption was purportedly triggered by a rush in transactions.

Following the disruption, Solana status tweeted a description of what happened.

They said, “Earlier today a bug in the durable nonce transactions feature led to nondeterminism when nodes generated different results for the same block, which prevented the network from advancing.”

Block production on Solana Mainnet Beta has halted. Validator operators should prepare for a restart in mb-validators on Discord. https://t.co/gRJJRqEMPn — Solana Status (@SolanaStatus) June 1, 2022

A Solana blockchain developer addressed the issue and posted on Twitter saying “Chain splits occur when two parts of the network compute a different state given the same transactions for any reason. They are a class of bugs that are hard to prevent entirely, even with large test coverage, and affect any chain.”

He also mentioned that multiple node implementation is an excellent technique to avoid chain-split issues. The developer also mentions that this restart is only an emergency patch for the situation and not a long-term solution.

The network was restored after over four hours and the news was shared via the blockhain’s official Twitter handle.

Transactions were suspended for over four hours until the fix was completed.

Following last month's outage, one of Solana's recent improvements was supposed to resolve the network's congestion difficulties.

Several people on Twitter are raising concerns regarding the same and highlighting that instead of a significant update, the Solana network issues have gotten worse.

Many netizens also suggested that Solana's team must delve deeper to find a long-term solution to the repeated outages rather than relying on band-aid solutions.

As per data from CoinMarketCap, SOL token, native to the Solana blockchain network is down 12.52 per cent and is trading at $39, as of 11:30 am IST.