US-based crypto company Ripple is planning to expand its workforce in India

Ripple Labs, one of the most prominent crypto companies in the world and the home to the XRP token, the seventh most valuable crypto by market cap, is planning to expand its workforce in India.

This week, Ripple Labs announced a new job vacancy for the role of Senior Project Manager, and the location for the job role is in Bengaluru.

According to the job description, the candidate will be responsible for directing the company's ties with various central banks. The selected candidate will oversee the execution of numerous Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) projects.

This is not the first time the US-based Ripple Labs has attempted to expand its workforce in India. In September of 2017, the company announced the opening of its Mumbai offices and also announced the appointment of Navin Gupta as the country manager.

After the appointment of Gupta, Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple Labs was quoted as saying, “India is transforming itself into a digital economy and is an innovative leader in payments. Our new office in Mumbai, led by Navin, will allow us to respond to the rapidly-growing demand for frictionless payments by our current customers, Axis Bank and YES Bank, as well as other bank and non-banks across the country.”

Moreover, in 2018, Asheesh Birla, Ripple's Senior vice president of Product, spoke on a panel at the Wharton School of Business about how Ripple Labs has established itself in the global economy and acquired a majority market share.

In the same panel, Birla had also said that the crypto company would endeavour to get Indian financial institutions to join RippleNet.

Ripple Labs has a real-time gross settlement system, currency exchange, and remittance network called Ripple. It is based on a distributed open source protocol and supports tokens representing fiat currency, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and other units of value such as frequent flyer miles and cellphone minutes. The ledger utilises the crypto token XRP.

