Tata Power to raise Rs 2,000 crore via debentures, check stock reaction 



Shares of Tata Power were trsding on a flat note today after the Tata Group firm said it would allot non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,000 crore through private placement. The company will issue 2,00,000 NCDs with a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each.

Tata Power shares traded 0.76% lower at Rs 379 on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.21 lakh crore. Tata Power shares rose 14% in two years and zoomed 404% in five years.

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 44.3. In terms of price action, the stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

The Tata Group stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 432.40 on December 13, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 326.25 on February 17, 2025.

The NCDs are unsecured, senior, redeemable, rated, and will be listed on the BSE debt segment. They are structured in two series with 3-year and 5-year maturity periods, both offering bullet repayment at maturity. The debentures carry AA/Stable ratings from India Ratings and Research and CRISIL Ratings.