Bitcoin rebounds 6% to hit $91,500 amid rate cut hopes; will this crypto rally sustain?

Crypto tokens made sharp rebound on Thursday, with Bitcoin surging more than 6 per cent from its 24-hour lows, amid the volatility in the riskier asset class in the anticipation of the rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Other tokens from the digital asset pack followed the suit.

According to the data from Coinmarkcap, Bitcoin reclaimed $91,500-mark on Thursday as it recovered over 6 per cent from $86,320 mark. Despite this rebound, Bitcoin is down 20 per cent in last the one month and 27.5 per cent from its all time high at $126,198.07 hit on October 07, 2025.

Short-term rallies remain constrained by risk budgets, but deep oversold readings and negative sentiment may be setting the stage for a gradual reset, said Vikram Subburaj, CEO at Giottus. "Macro factors continue to drive short-term direction. The AI-equity linkage that lifted Bitcoin earlier in the week is already fading and expectations for a December US Fed cut have rebounded."

The total market capitalization of Bitcoin jumped to $1.85 trillion which the volumes zoomed nearly 20 per cent at Bitcoins worth $73 billion exchange hands in the last 24 hours. Bitcoins dominance in the crypto market stood at 58.6 per cent. The fear and Greed Index was at 18 level, signaling extreme fear sentiment in the crypto markets.

Bitcoin has reclaimed the $91,000 level, supported by renewed buying interest and improving sentiment across the market. An estimated 1.8 million BTC were withdrawn from exchanges overnight, leading to speculation around strong institutional activity, said Edul Patel, CEO at Mudrex

"ETH whale wallets holding 10,000–100,000 ETH added 440,000 ETH in a week, reinforcing confidence despite recent caution. If retail demand builds on this momentum, BTC could test and potentially clear $95,000. A breakout above this level would strengthen the bullish structure and open the path toward new highs," he said.

On the other hand, the total market capitalization of the crypto market jumped 3.35 per cent to $3.11 trillion, still down 28 per cent from its all time peak around $4.28 trillion. The total crypto traded volumes increased 8.5 per cent to $143.32 billion in the last 24-hours, the data suggested.

Bitcoin is consolidating after a steep correction, trading mostly in the $85,000–$90,000 zone. A common trend-based entry could be near $82,000–$85,000, where buyers previously defended support. A breakout entry becomes relevant only if BTC closes strongly above $92,000, said Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-founder and CEO at Unocoin.

"Potential profit-taking zones are $98,000–$102,000, with a major exit near $110,000 if momentum strengthens. Downside invalidation generally sits below $80,000, where further sell-offs may accelerate. Overall, BTC remains cautious but stable, with macro trends and ETF flows likely guiding its next move," he said.

In the top-10 tokens, Etheruem and BNB rose up 5 per cent each, while Solana and Cardano were 3 per cent each. Among the altcoins, Kaspa surged 20 per cent, while Flare, Virtual Protocol, SPX6900 rallied 10-13 per cent each. SKY was up 8 per cent, while Dash and Avalanche were up 7 per cent each.