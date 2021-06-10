'5G' jobs doubled in one year in India; Cisco, Ericsson top recruiters

Jobs postings with '5G' in the title have doubled between Q4, 2020, and Q1, 2021, a report by data and analytics company GlobalData has revealed. It said more companies are showing interest in 5G technologies, with the government allowing trials and testing. Companies want to integrate 5G technologies into existing network elements and step up research and development to provide customer management solutions.

"Job postings have doubled between Q4, 2020, and Q1, 2021, indicating an increase in the demand for expertise in the 5G domain. Popular roles include engineers specialising in networks, IP networking, software, firmware, and automation," added Ajay Thalluri, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) has posted 20 per cent of jobs since 1 January 2020 in India, as the company looks at cellular and radio network prospects. It is also exploring the security aspects of 5G networks by evaluating business strategies and requirements.

Cisco Systems is investing $5bn to fund 5G projects globally, including India. The company posted over 30 per cent of 5G jobs in India since 1 January 2020. Cisco's 5G related hiring is dominated by engineers for cloud core and packet core teams to enable virtualised cloud services. Job postings are also for 5G mobile core projects to translate customer business needs into product technical requirements and use cases.

Companies such as Dell Technologies (Dell) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HP) that offer 5G-enabled devices are also hiring experts in 5G domain. Dell is building a 5G R&D team from the ground up at its Bangaluru office to design and develop products and solutions for service providers and enterprise customers. HP is also providing cloud-native 5G offerings.

Bharti Airtel is expected to benefit by collaborating with the likes of Qualcomm Technologies in 5G/5G NR domain and access chipsets. India has permitted telecom operators such as Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) to conduct trials for 5G with help from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology providers for end-use and applications.

Key jobs include director, software engineering - 5G R&D; customer success specialist (CSS) - mobility - 4G/5G; embedded 5G/4G cellular RF software/firmware engineer; CMS R&D - 5G Micro-services Java Developer Bangalore, Karnataka, 5G systems engineer, among others. India's Department of Telecom in May approved applications of telecom companies Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL to conduct 5G trials. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has also developed a 5G solution for India.

