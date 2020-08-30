6 of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap; ICICI Bank biggest gainer

Six out of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 1.06 lakh crore in market capitalisation last week, with ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank being the biggest gainers.

During the last week, the Sensex climbed 1,032.59 points, or 2.68 per cent.

Of these 10 most valued companies in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank emerged as gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys and ITC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

ICICI Bank zoomed Rs 26,620.32 crore to Rs 2.82 lakh crore, the most among the frontline entities.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap jumped by Rs 25,360.91 crore to Rs 2.90 lakh crore. RIL's valuation advanced by Rs 21,458.89 crore to Rs 13.41 lakh crore and HDFC Bank's valuation climbed Rs 16,547.52 crore to Rs 6.13 lakh crore.

Among the other two gainers, HDFC saw its market valuation increase by Rs 14,599.47 crore to Rs 3.37 lakh crore and Bharti Airtel added Rs 1,936.73 crore to Rs 2.85 lakh crore.

In contrast, the market cap of HUL tumbled by Rs 11,982.71 crore to Rs 5.05 lakh crore. Infosys witnessed an erosion of Rs 5,963.14 crore to Rs 3.98 lakh crore from its valuation and TCS's m-cap dropped Rs 4,165.15 crore to Rs 8.39 lakh crore.

The valuation of ITC also declined by Rs 1,661.13 crore to Rs 2,40,619 crore.

In the top-10 ranking, RIL was placed at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and ITC.

