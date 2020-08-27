Alibaba Group puts investment plan on hold amid rising India-China tensions

China's Alibaba Group has put on hold plans to invest in Indian companies, two sources aware of the plans told Reuters, amid souring business relations and rising political tension between the two nations after a clash on their Himalayan border.

Alibaba, which has fuelled the growth of several Indian start-ups, will not put in fresh funds to expand its investments in the country for at least six months, the sources said.

However, there are no plans to reduce its stakes or exit investments, they added. The sources declined to be identified as the talks are private.

