Amul pins 'Exit the Dragon?' tweet after getting back on Twitter

A day after getting briefly blocked on Twitter, Amul has pinned 'Exit the Dragon' tweet on its profile. The image caption reads: "About the boycott of Chinese products."

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), manufacturer of Amul brand of food products, found its Twitter account blocked on June 4 evening. The account was restored on June 5. Amul had posted 'Exit the Dragon?' tweet on June 3 afternoon and its account went down on June 4 evening.

On Saturday, the microblogging site cited the security process as a reason behind the action. However, a few Twitter users sought to link the blockage to Amul's Dragon tweet.

"We do not know why the account was blocked as we have not received any official statement from Twitter....Amul has not run any campaign against anybody," Sodhi told news agency PTI. "Amul girl campaign is on since last 55 years, and our mascot generally talks about topical subjects, reflecting the mood of the nation in a funny way," Sodhi said.

"When our advertising agency shared this ad on the night of June 4, they learnt through a forward that our Twitter account was blocked. When we requested Twitter for re-activation, the account was restored," he added.

Meanwhile, #Amul began to trend on Twitter on Saturday with thousands of users coming out in support of the company accusing the microblogging platform of a bias against India. "Fantastic by @Amul_Coop. The dragon and their slaves got scared that they restricted the account. Imagine when our Army will be knocking Chinese doors," said a Twitter user.

"Shocking Twitter briefly restricted Amul account because of the post calling to boycott Chinese products. We Indians stand with our company's across India," said another user.

Amid the ongoing standoff between the two countries in eastern Ladakh, boycot of China made goods is currently a popular sentiment in a section of population in India.

Also read: Delhi unlock 1.0: Restaurants, malls to open; hotels to remain closed from Monday; check out full MHA guidelines

Also read: Liquor prices to come down as Delhi govt removes 70% corona tax on alcohol