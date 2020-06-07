Delhi unlock 1.0: Restaurants, malls to open; hotels to remain closed from Monday; check out full MHA guidelines

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced hotels and banquet halls will remain closed in Delhi even as the Centre has allowed them open from June 8. As per the central government's guidelines, the government has allowed restaurants, malls and religious places to open.

The Kejriwal government has also decided to open Delhi borders with Haryana and UP from tomorrow, June 8.

The Delhi CM added that by the end of June, Delhi would require around 15,000 beds. Because of this, the Delhi government has decided to make the beds in Delhi hospitals, including private, available for the people of the national capital only. He said central hospitals will remain open for people from all over the country.

Delhi is the most affected state when it comes to coronavirus, with total COVID-19 cases topping 27,654. The active cases stand at 16,229, while 10,664 people have recovered so far. The death in the nation capital stands at 761.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA (JUNE 7)

Guidelines for restaurants and malls

With the opening of malls and restaurants from tomorrow, patrons will need to follow certain guidelines laid out by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Mall and restaurant owners would also have to ensure that visitors go to these places in a staggered manner. Moreover, basic precautions such as hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing of masks would be ensured by the mall and restaurant authorities. However, cinema halls, gaming arcades and play area for children will remain closed. Malls and restaurants within containment zones would continue to remain closed.

RESTAURANTS

i. Takeaways would be encouraged, instead of dining-in. Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at the customer's door and not hand-deliver directly.

ii. Restaurants must screen home-delivery staff.

iii. Hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening mandatory at entrance.

iv. Only asymptomatic staff and patrons would be allowed.

v. Face cover,masks must be worn at all times inside the restaurant. And only patrons and staff with face masks would be allowed inside.

vi. Posters, standees, AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.

vii. Staggering of patrons to be done, if possible.

viii. Restaurant management must ensure social distancing norms with adequate manpower.

ix. All employees who are at higher risk to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public.

x. There must be proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises.

xi. Additional patrons to be seated in a designated waiting area with norms of social distancing.

xii. Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers, masks and gloves as appropriate.

xiii. To ensure social distancing, specific markings may be made with sufficient distance.

xiv. Preferably separate entry and exits for patrons, staff and goods, supplies shall be organised.

xv. Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the restaurant shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organised.

xvi. Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the restaurant as far as feasible.

xvii. Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained. In restaurants, not more than 50 per cent of seating capacity to be permitted.

xviii. Disposable menus are advised to be used.

xix. Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.

xx. Buffet service should also follow social distancing norms among patrons.

xxi. Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms.

xxii. Use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged.

xxiii. For air-conditioning, ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed.

xxiv. There must be no large gatherings or congregations.

xxv. Effective and frequent sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations, areas.

xxvi. Cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc mandatory.

xxvii. Proper disposal of face covers, masks, gloves left over by patrons, staff should be ensured.

xxviii. Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.

xxix. Adequate crowd and queue management must be ensured.

xxx. Staff and waiters should wear masks and hand gloves and take other required precautionary measures.

xxxi. Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.

xxxii. Tables to be sanitised each time a customer leaves.

xxxiii. In the kitchen, the staff should follow social distancing norms. Kitchens area must be sanitised at regular intervals.

xxxiv. Gaming arcades and children play areas (wherever applicable) shall remain closed.

MALLS

I. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

ii. Only asymptomatic customers shall be allowed.

iii. All workers, customers, visitors must use face covers and masks at all times. Patrons without face masks and covers would not be allowed to enter.

iv. Posters, standees, AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.

v. Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible.

vi. To ensure social distancing, adequate manpower shall be deployed by the management.

vii. All employees who are at higher risk to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public.

viii. Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises to be ensured.

ix. Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers or masks and gloves as appropriate.

x. Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times.

xi. To ensure social distancing, specific markings may be made with sufficient distance.

xii. Preferably separate entry and exits for visitors, workers and goods, supplies shall be organised.

xiii. Home delivery staff shall be screened thermally.

xiv. Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the shopping mall shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organised.

xv. Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the shopping mall as far as feasible.

xvi. Number of customers inside the shop to be kept at a minimum, so as to maintain the physical distancing norms.

xvii. Seating arrangement, if any, to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.

xviii. Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms.

xix. Use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged.

xx. For air-conditioning, ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed.

xxi. There would be no large gatherings or congregations.

xxii. Effective and frequent sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations, areas.

xxiii. Cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc. mandatory in all malls in common areas as well as inside shops, elevators, escalators etc.

xxiv. Proper disposal of face covers, masks, gloves left over by visitors, employees should be ensured.

xxv. Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.

xxvi. In the food-courts:

a. Adequate crowd and queue management to be ensured to ensure social distancing norms.

b. In food courts and restaurants, not more than 50 per cent of seating capacity to be permitted.

c. Food court staff, waiters should wear masks and hand gloves and take other required precautionary measures.

d. The seating arrangement should ensure adequate social distancing between patrons as far as feasible.

e. Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.

f. Tables to be sanitised each time a customer leaves.

g. In the kitchen, the staff should follow social distancing norms.

xxvii. Gaming arcades shall remain closed.

xxviii. Children play areas shall remain closed.

xxix. Cinema halls inside shopping malls shall remain closed.



