Anand Mahindra acknowledges Twitter user's suggestion, bans plastic bottles in boardroom meetings

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, has again won the hearts of netizens by his matured response. The business tycoon recently posted a picture of the KC Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) scholarship selection board meeting on Twitter, in which he was seen sitting along with other KCMET institute members. The picture was captioned as, "The KCMET scholarship selections are amongst the most energising engagements in my calendar. The incredible intelligence & self-belief displayed by these youngsters is staggering".

Seeing plastic bottles kept at the conference table in the picture, a Twitter user suggested Anand Mahindra that he should replace plastic bottles with steel. "I think the boardroom should have steel bottles instead of plastic bottles."





Responding promptly, Mahindra said, "Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day..."

After Mahindra's quick response, Twitter users started praising him for acknowledging the suggestion. Here's how some users reacted on his Tweet.

Sir, Iam just stunned and speechless by your humble nature. Take a bow ! India needs leaders like you ??

Hope we will see a better picture of board room soon with no plastic bottles in it....... :)

You lead by example when you commit publicly. Big fan! I look forward to reading your tweets.

Steel bottles are more appropriate as you are a man of steel :)

A prolific Twitter user, Anand Mahindra is known for his witty replies on the social media platform. He regularly tweets about matters related to the Mahindra group companies, and other social and economic issues. He has 7.07 million followers on Twitter.

