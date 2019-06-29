Twitter user asks Anand Mahindra to buy Jet Airways; the tycoon's reply will leave you in splits

A Twitter user gave an interesting advice to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra today when he asked the tycoon to enter the aviation business, and buy the debt-ridden Jet Airways. The user, under the name Lalit Mathpal told Mahindra that he should buy Jet Airways and rename it to "Mahindra Airways."

"I think you should buy Jet Airways and make it as Mahindra airways. I think it will work ", wrote Lalit Mathpal.





@anandmahindra



I think you should buy #JetAirways



And make it as #mahindraairways



I think it will work

ð¤ð¤ð¤ â Lalit Mathpal (@LalitMathpal01) June 29, 2019

To this, Mahindra promptly replied by saying, "Remember the quote: 'If you want to be a millionaire, start with a Billion dollars and then start (buy) an airline!"

Remember the quote: âIf you want to be a millionaire, start with a Billion dollars and then start (buy) an airline!â https://t.co/dYRdwup3kK â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 29, 2019

Jet Airways has been at the centre-stage of India's aviation industry for almost a year. This year, on April 17, Jet Airways suspended all its operations after it ran out of cash. The cash-strapped airline owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks, and thousands of crores more in arrears to vendors, lessors and its employees.

The airline has now landed at the National Company Law of Tribunal (NCLT) as the attempts of infusion of funds and finding a new buyer for Jet Airways have failed.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT admitted the insolvency petition moved by State Bank of India (SBI) against Jet Airways on June 20 and instructed that the resolution process be concluded in 90 days.

Yesterday, Jet Airways Employee Consortium and AdiGroup announced a partnership to bid for the acquisition of 75 per cent of Jet Airways through NCLT process.

Also read: Jet Airways crisis: Flight fares to Dubai, New York, Toronto see up to 58% rise in June

Also read: Jet Airways crisis: Airline's employee consortium, AdiGroup to bid for 75% of company at NCLT