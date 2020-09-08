Anand Mahindra does not want WHO chief to do this! And we are TOTALLY with him

Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has requested World Health Organisation chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to not get us "depressed all over again". His tweet comes as a response to a rather grim warning that pandemics are only a fact of life and that humankind must be prepared for the next one.

"Could you at least let us get out of the current pandemic before getting us depressed all over again?," Mahindra quipped while sharing the news report. As per this report, the WHO director-general had said, "This is not the last pandemic," while urging countries to invest in public health. Tedros had also said at the Geneva press briefing, "History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready- more ready than it was this time."





Could you at least let us get out of the current pandemic before getting us depressed all over again?? https://t.co/tHDZGJ1e2E â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 8, 2020

Twitter users echoed Mahindra's sentiment. This tweet has garnered numerous retweets and likes so far. Twitter users are with Mahindra on this and urged WHO to provide solutions to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

A user said, "Seems like they are having fun with this pandemic, and WHO has always been so negative about it, so frustrating." Another user tweeted, "I am not sure if Tedros did anything apart from presiding over a pandemic."

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Never heard any positive news from WHO

Exactly Sir! I nvr heard any positive news from them ! Making us more depressing evrytime I see them ! â Pooja (@ActuallyPooja) September 8, 2020

Sounds more like those horror movies with scary sequels

@anandmahindra He sounds more like those horror movies who have scary sequels ready to launch...

God save Humanityðð»ðð» â Modi(fied)-What a Leader (@PriyaG00993462) September 8, 2020

Ted explains in Baburao Ganpatrao Apte style, really!

Perfect example of Humse na ho payega

He's the perfect example for " humse na ho payega " â Kartikay Sharma (@kartikayshar) September 8, 2020

