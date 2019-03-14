Bharti Airtel appoints Nakul Sehgal as Corporate Chief Financial Officer

Bharti Airtel Thursday said that it has roped in Telenor's Malaysian unit former CFO Nakul Sehgal as Corporate Chief Financial Officer, to look after fund raising of the company and Airtel Africa IPO.

He will report to Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.

Over the years, Bharti has always attracted the best of talent from across industry verticals and geographies. I am confident that Nakul's vast experience within the financial and commercial domain will add value to the group," Mittal said in a statement.

Sehgal will be the key interface between the corporate office and operations. He will lead the investor relations and group taxation functions, monitor investments across geographies and work closely with both Airtel India and Airtel Africa, the statement said.

He will also be actively involved with Airtel Africa initial public offer (IPO) and fund raising at Airtel India, it added.

A Chartered Accountant from ICAI and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from State Board of Colorado USA, Sehgal has over 17 years of international professional experience.

His last assignment was with the Telenor Group, where he worked for eight years in various senior level positions across geographies including India. In his last role he was the chief financial officer at Digi.com Berhad- a subsidiary of Norwegian firm Telenor in Malaysia.

