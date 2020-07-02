Business Today
JSW Group to cut imports from China to zero in 2 years

Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and the son of Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, says the unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil on our brave jawans was a huge "wake-up call and a clarion call for action"

July 2, 2020
The business group mainly imports clinker -- a form of cement -- from China.

Joining the 'Boycott China' chorus, JWG Group has decided to cut imports from China to zero in the next two years from the current imports worth $400 million. "The JSW Group have a net import of $400 million from China annually and we pledge to bring this down to zero in the next 24 months," Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and the son of Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, tweeted.

He said that the unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil on our brave jawans was a huge "wake-up call and a clarion call for action". The business group mainly imports clinker -- a form of cement -- from China.

