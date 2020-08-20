BREAKING: Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan granted bail in Yes Bank case

Businessmen Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan have been granted bail in the Yes Bank case today after the Enforcement Directorate failed to file chargesheet against them in 60 days' period.

Justice Bharati Dangre, while hearing the case, granted the bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh cash and submission of their their passports.The Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd promoters will, however, remain in jail as a CBI is still investigating them in the same case.

Both the brothers were arrested by the ED on May 14 on money laundering charges.

The ED had launched investigations into the case after a the CBI filed an FIR against the brothers on March 7. The FIR alleged the 'quid pro quo' link between former Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawans as, as per the CBI, several "suspicious loans" issued by Yes Bank to the Wadhwans.

Later the ED also filed a chargesheet against the Wadhawans, Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Roshni and Rekha, and their chartered accountant firm Dularesh K Jain and Associate on July 15.

With PTI inputs