Capgemini to hire up to 15,000 freshers this year via campus recruitments

French multinational giant Capgemini says it will hire 12,000 to 15,000 freshers this year through college campus recruitments. The French IT multinational firm had recruited similar numbers of students last year.

Capgemini gives an average annual salary of Rs 3.8 lakh to the freshers. However, the annual package for IITs and NITs students go up to Rs 6.5 lakh.

At present, 1.2 lakh employees work in the Indian offices of Capgemini. With this, India accounts for more than half of the French IT services company's global strength. In fact, India is the largest delivery engine of Capgemini.

Capgemini India CEO Ashwin Yardi said the company was betting on 5G technologies and had set up two labs-in Paris and Mumbai-to find a solution for it.

Capgemini has hired Airtel's Monica Gupta as Vice President to drive its 5G and communication technologies business. Overall, the company has 200 VPs in India. Besides, in the company's 26-member Group Executive Committee (GEC), it has four Indian figures. Yardi is among them.

Apart from Capgemini, US-listed IT company Cognizant also said that it was considering hiring over 20,000 students from college campuses this year. The IT services company has also jacked-up annual campus salary packages for engineering graduates by 18 per cent to Rs 4,00,000.

