Coca-Cola makes sweeping changes in India, South West Asia leadership

Global beverage giant Coca-Cola has rejigged several senior-level positions in its and South West Asia leadership teams. These sweeping changes in leadership are a part of the company's global restructuring plan that began last month. These appointments will be effective from January 1.

Coca-Cola has appointed Arnab Roy, currently working as director, sparkling brands, as the new Vice-President, Marketing for the India and South West Asia operations. He will succeed Vijay Parasuraman, who is moving to lead the global Integrated Marketing Experience division of the company.

Meanwhile, Samarapperuma Padmal has been named the new head of strategy, while Harsh Bhutani will lead the finance team. Nishi Kulshreshtha Chaturvedi has been made the head of human resources, and Amit Tibrewal will be heading business transformation functions in India and South West Asia.

Greishma Singh, Director - Strategy and Insights at Coca-Cola South Pacific, will now be heading customer and commercial leadership functions in India. Enrique Ackermann, the current Technical Operations Director at the Coca-Cola's Latin Center Business Unit, will head the technical and innovation functions at Coca-Cola India and South West Asia.

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice-President, South West Asia Operations has been appointed as the head of franchise operations in India, while Reetima Rakyan will lead franchise operations in South West Asia.

Coca-Cola had last month appointed Sanket Ray as the new President of India and South West Asia operations. He replaced T Krishnakumar, who has been named the Chairman of Coca-Cola India.

ALSO READ: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages offers permanent work-from-home to employees

ALSO READ: Coca-Cola names Sanket Ray as new country head; Krishnakumar appointed chairman