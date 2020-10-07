Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages offers permanent work-from-home to employees

Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, the bottling partner of the American soft drink giant and one of India's top FMCG companies, has offered the option of permanent work-from-home for its employees that are not involved in production or sales and need not be physically present at work location. The company is also offering monetary support to employees to enable this process.

As a first step, the company has started delivering ergonomically designed chairs from its office to the eligible employees, to their homes, on request. Those working in other cities will have the option to purchase work chairs. For uninterrupted internet connectivity, HCCB will provide monetary support for employees to install UPS for power back-up including monthly WI-FI expenses. Employees can also avail of monetary support to purchase tables, headphones, lamps, webcam, external microphone, even a coffee mug or flower arrangement.

Further, to deal with physical and emotional challenges, the company has provisioned for telemedicine facility and wellness counselling through the organisation 1To1 HELP. An app available for download, managed by a chatbot, will continue to be used by employees to update the company on their health and wellness. The company has also modified its health insurance policy with provisions to include parents and in-laws and 'top-up' cover for the immediate dependents.

"This policy is led by empathy and flexibility, ensuring employees and their dependents to feel safe and be at ease, regardless of their work location. The idea is to provide a seamless experience that is meaningful both for the company as well as the employees," said Indrajeet Sengupta, CHRO at HCCB. "The unique feature of the policy is that it has been co-created by our colleagues who we feel know their problems the best. The situation is evolving and hence we remain open and flexible to any modifications that the policy may need."

The company said the policy has been designed by a cross-functional team with extensive inputs from a large swathe of the organisation. The policy makes available training programs and support materials to help employees effectively navigate their day, be productive, minimise digital fatigue and adapt to the new way of working. The company has also made available LinkedIn Learning and Harvard ManageMentor training programs.

Also Read: Surprise! Mukesh Ambani didn't bail out Anil in Ericsson case; RCom leased Rs 460 cr assets

Also Read: Google faces antitrust case in India for abuse of position in smart TV market

Also Read: Work-from-home triggers high burn-out rates among Indians, especially women