Coronavirus: Capgemini India rolls-out promotions, salary-hike amid lockdown

French tech major Capgemini has taken some extraordinary steps towards employee welfare amid the time when several companies have adopted salary cuts and layoffs. Capgemini, which employs close to 1.5 lakh people in India, decided to give single-digit hike to its 70 per cent Indian staff in April. And, the rest of the organisation will get increments effective from July 1.

Capgemini was retaining its employees on the bench (those without billable projects) and paying their salaries without putting a timeline around it, a Times of India report claimed.

CEO Ashwin Yardi explicitly said Capgemini would not do any pay cut. "All employees at A and B grades ( 84,000 employees) have got their hikes and others will get increment in line with our plan," he added.

The promotion cycle will be effective from July 1 in Capgemini. The company said it had made variable payouts to eligible employees along with the March payroll.

"This is a black swan event and at this point, it's not a question of timeline, but how our business will evolve," Yardi told the daily.

Capgemini India has also set up a 25-million euro fund, which will be used for medical emergencies for its employees and their family members. The Fench IT firm has also committed Rs 40 lakh, with an additional Rs 50 lakh coming in through employee contributions, to help procure facemasks for medical personnel, police and other frontline staff fighting coronavirus. Capgemini said through its CSR partners, it was also reaching out to migrants and daily wage earners, providing them with dry and cooked ration.

