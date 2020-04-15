Coronavirus India Lockdown Live Updates: MHA guidelines; Banks to stay open till DBT process complete

Coronavirus India Lockdown News update: The Ministry of Home Affairs in its new guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown issued on Wednesday said that bank branches well be permitted to function, as per the normal working hours till the direct benefit cash transfers are complete. The ministry added that banks, ATMs, IT vendors and cash management agencies would be permitted to function according to the list of select allowed activities from April 20. The guideline document further stated that the local administration would provide adequate security at bank branches and banking correspondents (BCs), law and order, maintain social distancing as well staggering of bank customers.

The Home Ministry in its guidelines issued on Wednesday following the announcement of lockdown 2.0 by PM Modi said that all public services such inter-state, inter-district movement of people, bus, metro services continue to remain barred till May 3. Domestic, international air travel, train services, educational institutions, coaching centres will continue to be shut. The ministry added that public places such as cinema halls, malls, bars, shopping complexes, swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes will also be closed till May 3. All social, religious, sports, political functions, religious places and places of worship will be shut for public till May 3, the ministry said. The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines for lockdown 2.0 allowing certain sectors to function from April 20 in order to ease public hardship in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, the country saw a new bout of migrant crisis following PM Modi's announcement of a 19-day lockdown extension till May 3 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

12.25 pm: Lockdown guidelines India: Banks to stay open till direct benefit cash transfers conclude

12.12 pm: Lockdown in Delhi: Gautam Gambhir sends 1,000 PPE kits to RML hospital

BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir said on Wednesday that he sent 1,000 PPE kits to RML hospital after hearing about 2 doctors testing positive for novel coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Heard about 2 doctors testing +ve at RML. I have sent 1000 PPE Kits there today! Delhi Health Min stated 1.40 Lakh kits have been ordered. I request @ArvindKejriwal to expedite their delivery. Our Corona warriors need us! Situation demands being proactive not reactive."

Heard about 2 doctors testing +ve at RML. I have sent 1000 PPE Kits there today! Delhi Health Min stated 1.40 Lakh kits have been ordered. I request @ArvindKejriwal to expedite their delivery. Our Corona warriors need us! Situation demands being proactive not reactive@BJP4Delhipic.twitter.com/kC9s9r6RU8 - Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 15, 2020

12.02 pm: Lockdown in Delhi: Police books Markaz chief for culpable homicide not amounting to murder

Delhi Police on Wednesday booked Markaz Chief Maulana Saad and 17 others under culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police has also issued look out circular (LOC) against 1,900 jamaat participants for flouting visa norms. Saad and 17 others have been issued notices to join the police investigation, with 11 of them not coming onboard for being in quarantine.

11.56 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra: Kamal Hassan on Mumbai protests

Actor Kamal Hassan took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that "All the balcony people take a long and hard look at the ground. First it was Delhi, now Mumbai. The migrant crisis is a time bomb that must be defused before it becomes a crisis bigger than Corona. Balcony government must keep their eyes on what's happening on the ground too."

All the balcony people take a long and hard look at the ground. First it was Delhi, now Mumbai. The migrant crisis is a time bomb that must be defused before it becomes a crisis bigger than Corona. Balcony government must keep their eyes on what's happening on the ground too. - Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 14, 2020

11.53 am: India lockdown news: Max Healthcare to check its entire 18000 workforce for COVID-19

Max Healthcare said on Wednesday that it will test its entire workforce of 18,000 people for novel coronavirus infection and admit patients at its facilities. "Max Healthcare intends to proactively test its entire Healthcare workforce of 18000 people and admitted patients at its facilities. In addition, going forward, Max healthcare intends to test all patients at admission itself. This process has now been made possible since relaxation of testing norms by ICMR to cover such individuals," the hospital said in a press release.

11.42 am: Coronavirus live updates: South Korea holds elections amid COVID-19 pandemic

South Korea's parliamentary election began on Friday. Voters wearing masks and gloves came out to vote. Separate polling stations were arranged for coronavirus patients, reports Reuters.

Early voting in South Korea's parliamentary election began on Friday with voters wearing masks and gloves, while separate polling stations were arranged for coronavirus patients https://t.co/CoxhXNi64Epic.twitter.com/y7Mo3oQovV - Reuters (@Reuters) April 10, 2020

11.37 am: Lockdown in Mumbai: Migrant crisis! Bandra police registers 3 FIRs

The first FIR registered by the police is against 800-1000 people who gathered at Bandra. Second FIR was against Vinay Dubey who allegedly incited migrant workers to start walking towards their native places. The third FIR was registered against ABP Mazha Correspondent for running fake news that trains would be up and running. He was arrested from Osmanabad, and is being brought to Mumbai.

11.26 am: Lockdown guidelines India: Govt allows MGNREGA works from April 20

The Home Ministry in its guidelines for lockdown issued on Wednesday said that although MGNREGA works will be permitted from April 20, but only under the condition that there is a strict enforcement of social distancing and people wear face masks.

11.17 am: Home Ministry guidelines: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asks govt to bring back Indian workers stranded in Middle East

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the government to facilitate flights to bring back Indian workers stranded in the Middle East. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "The Covid19 crisis and shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress and desperate to return home."

The #Covid19 crisis & shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress & desperate to return home. The Govt must organise flights to bring home our brothers & sisters most in need of assistance, with quarantine plans in place. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 15, 2020

11.06 am: MHA guidelines: All public activities prohibited

The Home Ministry in its guidelines issued on Wednesday following the announcement of lockdown 2.0 by PM Modi said that all public services such inter-state, inter-district movement of people, bus, metro services continue to remain barred till May 3. Domestic, international air travel, train services, educational institutions, coaching centres will continue to be shut. The ministry added that public places such as cinema halls, malls, bars, shopping complexes, swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes will also be closed till May 3. All social, religious, sports, political functions, religious places and places of worship will be shut for public till May 3, the ministry said.

10.57 am: Lockdown guidelines: People facing emergency permitted to move: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its guidelines for lockdown issued on Wednesday said that those facing emergency will be permitted to step out of their homes. The emergency situation can be medical, veterinary care and for buying essential items.

10.49 am: Lockdown guidelines India: What's open

Essential goods supply

courier services

IT and IT-enabled services

Print and electronic media

E-commerce companies

construction activities

Government offices

Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics

Pharmacies, dispenseries, medicine shops

Veterinary hospitals, pathology labs, sale and supply of vaccine, medicine

Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical oxygen

Agricultural and related activities

Fisheries

plantations

Animal husbandry

financial sector including bank branches and ATMs

Social sector

MNREGA activities

Movement of goods/cargo- inter and intra state

10.35 am: Guidelines for lockdown: What's shut

Agricultural activities Health services Domestic air and rail travel Public transport Metro rail services Taxis and serives of cab agregators Interstate, inter-district travel by individuals Educaitonand training institutes Hospitality services Cinena hall, malls gym nshopping complesex Religious places not more than 20 people allowed for funerals

10.14 am: Lockdown in Mumbai: 5 fresh coronavirus cases in Dharavi

5 more people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Dharavi on Wednesday, taking the total number of virus cases in Mumbai's slum to 60. The new cases include 3 males and 2 females all from the Mukund locality of Dharavi. Meanwhile, the contract tracing of high-risk contacts of these news patients is underway, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

10.00 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news

Around 29 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Wednesday including 15 in Jaipur, 7 in Jodhpur and 7 in Kota.

29 #Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan today so far - 15 in Jaipur, 7 in Jodhpur and 7 in Kota. Total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1034: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/DZq2kkbqIu - ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

9.47 am: India lockdown: Home Ministry released guidelines for lockdown 2.0

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines for lockdown 2.0 allowing certain sectors to function from April 20 in order to ease public hardship in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. While, the air, rail and inter-state travel remains suspended, the government has allowed agricultural activties, health services and industries operating in rural area are also permitted. Meanwhile, limited consutrction actigtives are allowed. lomited activites sot be opened from April 20. The ministry added that the states shall not dilute Centre's guidelines.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues National Directives for #COVID19 management. Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public places, workplaces. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine. pic.twitter.com/14Y7zq9vqp - ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

9.39 am: Lockdown 2.0 in Mumbai: Police registers FIR against 1,000 workers for violating lockdown rules

Mumbai Police has registered FIR against around 1,000 migrant labourers who gathered near Bandra railway station on Tuesday defying the coronavirus lockdown rules and causing public health scare.

9.28 am: Coronavirus global news: China reports decline in new confirmed COVID-19 cases

China recorded fewer novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 46 fresh COVID-19 positive cases as against 89 a day earlier. Out of these new virus cases, 36 include travellers arriving in China from abroad, as compared to 86 a day earlier. Meanwhile, the 10 remaining new cases are locally contracted infections.

9.15 am: Lockdown 2.0 in Maharashtra: 10 staffers at a Mumbai hospital test COVID-19 positive

10 staffers at a Mumbai hospital tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday and were all quarantined after 3 patients admitted to the hospital were confirmed for the infection. Total 35 staff members of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 till now.

9.09 am: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus news

121 fresh COVID-19 cases surfaced in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total tally in the city to 548.

9.00 am: Coronavirus updates: US reports over 2,000 deaths in 24 hours

The United States reported a record 2,228 deaths on Tuesday, a single-day record, to jump to the total toll of 28,200, according to a Reuters tally. The country also touched a second-milestone on Tuesday with around 6,00,000 reported COVID-19 cases. This is 3 times more than any other nation. The previous single-day record in the US was last set on Friday at 2,069.

8.45 am: Coronavirus cases in India: Confirmed COVID-19 cases past 11,000-mark: Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stand at 11,439 including active COVID-19 cases at 9,756, and death toll climbing to 377, according to latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

8.30 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra: Migrant-crisis hits India; chaos in Bandra, Surat

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Tuesday to extend the lockdown by 19 days till May 3, a large number of migrant workers poured out on roads across states hoping to get back home. Thousands of migrant labourers came out in scores to bus stops and train stations wanting to get back to their hometowns and villages. Huge crowds gathered in Mumbai's Bandra, Thane's Mumbra, Hyderabad in Telangana and Gujarat's Surat and Ahmedabad as daily wager tried to leave for their homes. As per the sources, a social media rumour misled the migrant workers in Mumbai that trains were available to cress state borders. Meanwhile, others in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad had poured out, wanting to walk back home even if it meant covering a distance of around 1,500 kilometres on foot.

8.15 am: Coronavirus news: Donald Trump halts WHO funding

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday night that he is stopping funding of the World Health organisation (WHO) criticising its response to coronavirus pandemic. He said that the organisation failed to do enough to stem the virus from spreading when it first surfaced in China. "With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America's generosity has been put to the best use possible," he said at the briefing adding that the "WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable". He further said that he US would assess the WHO's actions to stop the coronavirus spread before taking any decision on resuming aid to it.

