Coronavirus: Domino's switches to contactless delivery; here's how it works

Domino's Pizza has introduced 'zero contact delivery" across all its 1,325 restaurants amid the coronavirus outbreak. Under the new delivery model, Domino's will allow its customers to receive their order without coming in contact with a delivery staff.

The idea is to ensure the safety of both customers and the delivery staff, Domino's said.

"Zero contact delivery" service will be available in the latest version of the Domino's app. In order to avail the service, customers need to select the "Zero contact delivery" delivery option while placing an order and pay digitally from the latest version of the Domino's app.

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live updates: Total cases jump to 124, govt imposes fresh travel bans

"We have launched Zero Contact Delivery. Customers can place an online order through the Domino's app, ask for Zero Contact Delivery and pay digitally. We will then deliver the Domino's pizzas to customers without any physical contact with our guests. Customer and Employee safety is our number 1 priority and we are taking all measures towards that," Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), the licensee for Domino's Pizza in India also added that they have adopted more hygiene and sanitation protocols in all their stores for delivery. "All delivery staff are company employees who have been hired after being health checked," Pota added.

What is Domino's zero contact delivery service?

Once the Safe Delivery Expert arrives with the order, he will place it in front of the customer's door in a carry bag before moving back to a safe distance. The Safe Delivery Experts will wait to ensure that it has been collected.

The pizza company also stated that its restaurants, delivery bikes, delivery bike boxes, and pizza delivery hot bags were being sanitised every four hours. The company claimed all its pizzas were safe for consumption as they were baked at 245 degrees Celsius.

Not just Domino's, fast food giant McDonald's has also started "zero contact delivery" in the country.

Zomato, too, had announced this measure a few days ago.

(Edited by: Mansi Jaswal)

Also read: Coronavirus: New Zealand declares $7.31 billion stimulus amid recession fears