Coronavirus in India Live updates: Total cases jump to 124, govt imposes fresh travel bans

The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 124 on Monday following several fresh cases reported from various states, including Odisha and Maharashtra. The Union Health Ministry also said that fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala. The government also imposed fresh travel bans, whereby it banned the entry of passengers from the EU countries and the UK from March 18. The COVID-19 virus infection has affected around 1.5 lakh people globally. The death toll has spiked sharply in Italy which is the worst-affected country by the novel coronavirus after China. Iran too is affected a lot as the death toll in the country crossed 700, with nearly 14,000 confirmed cases.

9.26 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Cineplex to temporarily close theatres in Canada

Cineplex Inc said on Tuesday that it had temporarily closed its theatres and entertainment spots across Canada. The company said in a statement that it will shut its theatres and hubs from March 16, to April 2.

9.16 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Hong Kong to quarantine people entering the city from Thursday

Hong Kong will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the city starting Thursday as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, The Asian financial hub's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

9.08 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Philippines becomes first country to suspend all financial markets

The Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday closed all its financial market for indefinite period to combat COVID-19 outbreak. The currency and bond trading were also suspended with authorities citing threat to the safety of traders.

9.00 am: Coronavirus in India: Govt imposes prohibitory orders in Nagpur to combat COVID-19 spread

Maharashtra government has imposed prohibitory orders in Nagpur in order to avoid public gatherings. "Police imposed prohibitory orders (Section-144 of CrPC) in teh city to avoid gathering of people in a place, in teh wake of coronavirus crisis. Teh order shall remain in force till March 31," said Ravindra Kadam, Joint Commissioner of Police, Nagpur.

8.45 am: Coronavirus in India: Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort shut down temporarily for public

The Maharashtra government has temporarily shut down Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort for public amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in the state. A total of 39 cases have been reported so far.

Maharashtra: Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort temporarily closed for public, due to #Coronavirus. Maharashtra has a total of 39 positive cases. pic.twitter.com/ohZUtx5v1z - ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

8.35 am: Coronavirus in India: Delhi govt pacts with hotels to couple as quarantine facilities

The Delhi government has lined up three hotels in the national capital to couple as "Home Quarantine" for the suspected COVID-19 cases. These hotels are for the people who are not satisfied with the facilities of hospitals or the isolation wards. They can pay to be shifted to a hotel for getting the treatment. The hotels that are coupled as the quarantine of isolation facilities are Ibis, Lemon Tree, and Red Fox Hotel where special arrangements are made as per government instructions.

8.26 am: Coronavirus in India: Health Ministry issued guidelines on use of masks

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Tuesday issued guidelines on use of masks by public to protect themselves against contracting the novel coronavirus infection.

#Coronavirus: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines on use of masks by public. pic.twitter.com/RnWN4VG93c - ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

8.16 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Europe imposes lock down, Trump cautions of months-long fight ahead

Almost all European countries closed their borders to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. France is the latest one to joint the fight against COVID-19 even as US President Donald Trump said that his country was preparing itself for a month-long battle to tackle the deadly virus.

8.10 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Tom Hanks released from hospital in Australia

Actor Tom Hanks who was being treated in a hospital in Australia has been released on Monday. Hanks had isolated himself after testing positive for COVID-19, said health officials. Meanwhile, his wife Rita Wilson is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

8.00 am: Coronavirus in India: Travellers from EU, UK, Turkey banned in India till March 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has prohibited airlines from ferrying passengers from the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, the United Kingdom and Turkey to India.

The aviation authority has also mandated that passengers coming from or travelling through UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait will have to remain under compulsory quarantine for 14 days.

Both orders will come into effect from March 18 and continue till March 31. "Both these instructions are temporary... and will be reviewed subsequently," a DGCA circular on Monday said.