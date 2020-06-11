Coronavirus outbreak: This textile firm plans to launch anti-viral garments in India

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Arvind Limited has said that it will manufacture anti-viral shirting and suiting fabrics, readymade garments in India. The textile and apparel firm plans to launch anti-viral textile technology under its brand"Intellifabrix", the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. Arvind has partnered with Swiss textile innovation company HeiQ Materials AG in association with Taiwanese specialty chemical company M/S Jintex Corporation in this venture.

"The world is facing an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19. In this context,we are committed to keep our customers safe and that is why we have tied up with HeiQ to bring its revolutionary Viroblock technology to India. We are excited with this partnership and in a very short period of time we will introduce into the Indian market fabrics that will provide best-in-class viral protection and are fashionable at the same time," Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director, Arvind Limitedsays, said.

Viruses and bacteria can remain active on textile surfaces for up to two days, Arvind said citing a research. "Garments treated with HeiQ Viroblock actively inhibit viruses and kill them upon contact, helping to minimize the potential for re-transmission of pathogens through clothing," it added.

Carlo Centonze, Chief Executive Officer, HeiQ Group said, "HeiQ Viroblock is a special combination of our advanced silver and vesicle technology that has been proven effective against the human coronavirus 229E and SARS-CoV-2, causing covid-19, with 99.99% reduction of virus in 30 minutes. It is a safe, hypoallergenic and patent pending technology."

Shares of Arvind Limited were trading at Rs 35.15, up 2.30 points or 7 per cent on NSE at the time of reporting.

Also read: CBIC settles controversy around taxation; says no GST to be levied on directors' 'salary'

Also read: Infosys workforce increases 166% in 10 years but electricity consumption only 20%