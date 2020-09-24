COVID-19 proves to be a boon for this Bengaluru health-tech startup

Bengaluru headquartered health-tech startup Dozee, which recently raised Rs 12.5 crore seed capital from Prime Venture Partners, YourNest Venture Capital and 3one4 Capital, is eying the rural market now with its upcoming upgrades.

Dozee provides remote health monitoring through contactless sensors, which are placed under the mattress and captures real-time body vitals without using any external wires or touching the user's body.

It tracks key vitals of the human body such as heart rate, respiration rate, oxygen saturation, sleep stages, stress-recovery through the sensors, which capture micro-vibrations produced by the body every time the heart pumps blood, during inhalation, exhalation, muscle twitches, tremors and body movements.

The system then converts these signals into biomarkers and uses the data to put out an analysis of the patient's health through a smartphone app. Founded by Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani in 2015, the product came into the market last year only, following a research partnership with leading Bengaluru hospitals such as NIMHANS and the Jayadeva Institute.

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be the best opportunity for the company to showcase the product to widen the customer base.

CEO & Cofounder Dandwate said the deal closures time has reduced significantly post pandemic. "Now we are halving that time with more and more hospitals adopting it. Now it is not about proving the product, we directly are closing deals," he added.

He said the company products are being used in over 30 hospitals across the country. The market has become much more aware when it comes to taking care of health, he said.

With the dearth of ICUs plaguing most states of the country, Dandwate said the company helped turn beds into "stepped-down, makeshift ICU beds", thereby helping state governments.

"COVID-19 became a catalyst for us," he said. Dozee has two outsourced manufacturing facilities currently -- one in Bengaluru and the other in Chittor. They have a combined capacity of producing 20- 30 thousand pieces.

Due to the rise in demand, the company surpassed the last financial year's sales in just one quarter this year.

The company now plans to dive deeper into product development and aims to release several feature updates. It'll also put in place an international certification to launch the product in international markets.

"We are working on a new version where communication protocol will be upgraded to serve slow internet connectivity areas," said Mudit.

