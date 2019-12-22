Eight of top-10 companies add Rs 1.13-lakh crore in m-cap; TCS top gainer

Eight of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added a whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in market valuation last week, with IT major TCS stealing the show. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and SBI were the other companies in the top 10 list which saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday. Only Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and ITC finished with losses.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs 56,604.72 crore to stand at Rs 8,33,986.26 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 18,475.04 crore to Rs 7,09,932.25 crore and that of RIL jumped Rs 10,744.95 crore to Rs 10,13,892.21 crore. The market cap of HDFC climbed Rs 8,962.42 crore to Rs 4,15,667.65 crore and that of Infosys rose by Rs 8,836.3 crore to reach Rs 3,11,719.03 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation spurted Rs 5,491.87 crore to Rs 3,53,043.84 crore and of SBI went up by Rs 4,596.17 crore to Rs 3,01,518 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 253.14 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 3,23,489.31 crore. In contrast, the market cap of HUL dropped Rs 12,599.2 crore to Rs 4,21,510.56 crore and that of ITC fell Rs 491.58 crore to Rs 2,96,479.45 crore.

In the list of top-10 firms by market valuation, RIL retained its numero uno position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI) and ITC. During the week, the Sensex rose 671.83 points or 1.63 per cent.

