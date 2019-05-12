Emirates CCO of six years steps down after profits nosedive

The chief commercial officer at Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, has resigned after profits dipped to their lowest level in years.

Emirates on Sunday confirmed Thierry Antinori's resignation.

It says Adnan Kazim, who currently oversees a division tasked with revenue optimisation and strategic planning, was named acting CCO in addition to his current responsibilities.

The changes come days after the Dubai-based airline said its profits fell nearly 70 per cent in the past fiscal year, reaching lows of $237 million largely due to higher fuel costs, a strengthened US dollar and stagnant passenger growth.

The Emirates website says Antinori joined Emirates in 2011 as executive vice president for passenger sales worldwide.

He held the post of CCO at Emirates for six years.

