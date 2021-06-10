Facebook allows permanent remote work for employees as offices reopen

Social media giant Facebook has stated that it would give its employees the option of continuing to work remotely for a long period of time. The firm has even offered to help its employees shift to other countries so they can work from there.

From June 15 onwards, Facebook will allow any employee whose job can be done remotely to continue doing so permanently, the firm told international news agency AFP.

"As of June 15, Facebook will also expand remote work across international borders, supporting moves from the United States to Canada as well as shifts to Britain from other parts of Europe," the company said.

"We believe how we work is more important than where we work," Facebook noted.

"We want to be the place where people can do the best work of their careers while ensuring a consistent experience for employees no matter where they're located." the social media firm added.

Facebook like other Silicon Valley firms had shifted to the remote work model when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the world in early 2020. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has stated that he expects the shift to remote work to be lasting one at Facebook which is planning to hire employees who are able to perform their tasks from wherever on the planet they live.

Recently, Facebook has started to reopen its offices after a year of closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, Facebook is not yet offering perks such as free food and commuters shuttles to employees. Facebook has cited the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and improving health condition as the reasons why it's now reopening its offices and welcoming back employees.

Facebook has stated that the work schedule for returned employees would be flexible but it expects people to be on campus at least half the time. The social media giant expects its US offices to be running at 50 capacity by early September. Facebook is following all COVID-19 safety protocols, such as wearing masks and maintaining distance, at its offices.

