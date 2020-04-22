Facebook-Jio deal: JioMart, WhatsApp to empower 3 crore kirana shops, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has said the $5.2 billion deal with Facebook will empower Jio's new commerce platform, JioMart, to connect with over 3 crore kirana stores via FB's messaging platform WhatsApp.

"In the very near future, JioMart - Jio's digital new commerce platform, and Whatsapp - will empower nearly 3 crore small Indian Kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood," the RIL Chairman said in a video statement on Wednesday.

Ambani's bigger plan to expand the grocery space will allow people to get faster delivery via Facebook's WhatsApp platform. "This means all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items, from nearby local shops," Ambani said while signing the deal.

Ambani said both Jio and Zuckerberg's Facebook share the common commitment of bringing digital transformation in India.

"When Reliance launched Jio in 2016, we were driven by the dream of INDIA'S DIGITAL SARVODAYA - India's Inclusive Digital Rise to improve the quality of life of every single Indian and to propel India as the world's leading Digital Society," Ambani said in a media statement.

He also added the synergy with Facebook will help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' Mission with its two ambitious goals - 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business'.

"In the post-corona era, I am confident of India's economic recovery and resurgence in the shortest period of time. The partnership will surely make an important contribution to this transformation," Ambani said.

Facebook on Wednesday announced an investment of $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) to buy a 10 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, a firm that houses billionaire Mukesh Ambani's telecom arm Jio as the social media giant looks to expand presence in its largest market in terms of subscriber base.

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), houses digital services of the group. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, with 388 million subscribers, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms.

