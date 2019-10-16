Flipkart to take on Amazon, Netflix; first original series 'Backbenchers' to release this month

Walmart-owned Flipkart Tuesday launched 'Flipkart Video Originals', making inroads into the original video content in India. With this announcement, the e-commerce firm is ready to take on rivals Amazon Prime and Netflix as the over-the-top media services (OTT) war intensifies in India.

Embedded with Flipkart video platform which was launched in August this year, Flipkart Video Originals will be produced by well-known Industry creatives curated specifically for the platform, the company said.

Also Read: Flipkart adds original content to video service; to compete with Amazon Prime Video

"When we launched our video platform earlier this year, our agenda was clear and we were keen to play a role in on-boarding new customers who are not necessarily new to the Internet but are new to e-commerce," Prakash Sikaria, Vice President-Growth and Monetisation, Flipkart, said in a statement as cited by the IANS.

The e-commerce company will work with Studio Next, Frames and Sikhya Productions to develop first-of-its-kind content across genres and languages. The new venture's first original series Backbenchers hosted by Farah Khan will go live later this month, the news agency reported.

Also Read: Flipkart to roll out free movies, videos and web series on its app in August

"Now we are launching our next content offering 'Flipkart Video Originals'. There is an existing gap that needs to be filled and at Flipkart, we saw an opportunity to create great video content which is easier for people to consume, that is mobile-first," Sikaria stated.

"From short stories created by award-winning producers to entertainment shows featuring the leading talent from Bollywood, we believe that our platform will have something special for every consumer. We envisage our original content to resonate strongly with people across the country, as we usher in a new era of mobile-first video content," he further said in the statement.

Also Read: Asus 6Z goes on sale in India via Flipkart; check out price, specifications, offers