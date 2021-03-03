French firm plans equity investments in India's airport privatisation projects

Egis India - the India arm of French construction, engineering, and mobility consultancy provider - is planning to make equity investment in the airport redevelopment and privatisation plans of the Indian government. The company plans to invest 75 million euros in India in the next five years across various sectors.

"We are looking at the airport sector in India. We are operating seventeen airports around the world. We are putting in equity in the airport projects globally and also are part of the concession agreement. Part of the investments lined up in India is dedicated to picking up equity in airport projects in the country. We will participate in the bids as it is a very interesting prospect for us," Laurent Germain, Chief Executive Officer, Egis, told Business Today on the company's future plans for India.

Germain added that the quantum of equity invested by the company in the airport projects globally varies between 5 per cent and 51 per cent.

Elaborating more on the company's investment plans in India, Egis India Managing Director, Sandeep Gulati said, "The government is planning to develop 150 airports in India while fifteen airports will be privatised. So we would be very keenly looking at the airport privatisation projects."

The other areas of investment for the company in India includes metro train projects, high speed and semi-high speed train corridors, dedicated freight corridors, rural water projects and healthcare sector.

"The investment in the conventional rail will be limited only to design and execution of the contract. We are not looking at asset monetisation plans of the Railway Ministry at least in the near future," Gulati clarified.

Highways are also one of the key focus areas of the company. The company has recently bagged three toll operate-and-transfer contracts. The company has also done four railway station redevelopments for the Indian Railways and will look for upcoming opportunities in the sector.

The company is also bullish on the Indian renewable energy sector and is in the process of a global acquisition in the sector to enhance presence in India.