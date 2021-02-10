GAIL Q3 results: Net profit declines 6.6% to Rs 1,897 cr, revenue falls 12.1%

GAIL (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported a 6.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,897 crore for October-December quarter on lower revenue.

However, the net profit rose 77.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 1,068 crore in September quarter.

The state-owned company's total income fell 12.1 per cent to Rs 15,900 crore. Sequentially, it rose 12.7 per cent from Rs 14,105 crore in July-September. GAIL's total expenses declined 13.9 per cent YoY to Rs 14,034 crore.

The company's revenue from natural gas marketing segment declined 13.3 per cent to Rs 14,883 crore, while that from petrochemicals segment rose 30.6 per cent to Rs 1,937 crore.

Natural gas transmission segment saw a marginal 1.8 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 1,614 crore, while revenue from city gas segment declined 14.3 per cent to Rs 1,117 crore.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit rose 18.9 per cent to Rs 1,487 crore despite a 11.9 per cent fall in total income to Rs 15,928 crore.

