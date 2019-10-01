GoAir Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Gupta resigns

GoAir Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sanjay Gupta, who joined earlier this year, has quit the airline, suggested media report. Gupta, who previously worked with Hindustan Unilever, Emami Agrotech and Lifestyle International, joined Wadia Group-owned low-cost carrier in March.

Gupta is currently serving his notice period and is expected to leave the company by October-end, Mint quoted a senior GoAir official as saying.

"Since, his performance hasn't been up to the mark, Gupta was asked to go (by the management) few days ago," the official said.

According to Gupta's LinkedIn profile, he has 26 years experience in finance, supply chain and commercial functions in India and elsewhere globally. A chartered accountant, Gupta has earlier worked with Spicejet, Unilever Asia in Singapore and StarAgri Warehousing and Collateral Management Limited.

Earlier in July, GoAir had put a new management team as it planned to capture the space vacated with the grounding of Jet Airways. The company, which operates about 285 flights a day to 24 domestic destinations and four international services, had appointed Miranda Mills, a former executive of Airbus and Rolls Royce, as the new Chief Operating Officer.

