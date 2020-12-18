GoAir faces probe for operating cargo plane as passenger flight

Budget carrier GoAir is under investigation of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for operating a cargo flight as a passenger flight between Chennai and Port Blair on Tuesday, due to which the flight was not allowed to land at the island airport. As per DGCA official, the civil aviation watchdog is investigating if the flight was meant to operate as a cargo-only flight, news agency IANS reported.

GoAir flight G8 1305 took off from Chennai on Tuesday afternoon with 160 passengers without the clearance to land at Port Blair airport. The flight returned back to Chennai at 5.15 pm after the airline realised it did not have clearance to land at Port Blair airport.

Commenting on the incident, GoAir spokesperson said, "GoAir flight G8 1305, from Chennai to Port Blair did an air turn back/diversion due to operational reasons and landed in Chennai with 160 passengers on board."

The spokesperson further stated that the airline took utmost care and rendered all requisite assistance to the passengers.

"The airline sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the DGCA is looking into the matter. As per the flight schedule available with Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport, the GoAir flight was listed as a cargo flight.

