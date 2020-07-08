Hiranandani Group sets up Rs 1,000-crore data centre in Mumbai; plans for more

Hiranandani Group has set up a Rs 1,000-crore data facility in Mumbai. In order to jump into the growing online economy, the group opened its first hyper-scale data centre as part of its nationwide rollout. Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani said that the era of digital economy is here and the objective of the company is to create a facility for data localisation with security and scale second to none.

"Self-reliance is an emerging reality for corporations, with the pandemic upending the way dependencies between global and domestic firms were once structured," said Hiranandani, as mentioned in a report in Business Standard.

Hiranandani said that the company set Rs 3,500 crore for data centres to be inaugurated over the next few years. "We set aside Rs 3,500 crore for data centres to be set up over the next few years. We will explore Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, along with emerging economies in APAC/West Asia," he said. The Mumbai facility located in Panvel is built on a 20-acre land.

According to a Million Insights report, global data centre networking market might touch $41 billion by 2025 and register an 11 per cent CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The report also states that rising adoption of cloud computing and introduction of advanced data centre will add to growth.

The venture is likely to face tough competition from both homegrown companies and international giants. Adani Group is one of the homegrown peers to look out for. Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services also have their presence in India.

The Chairman said that they will offer wholesale co-location services to hyper-scale cloud operators and tech services. "We expect revenue mix to be 60 per cent of co-location (from hyper-scalers), and 40 per cent of tech services (from enterprises)," he said, as mentioned in the daily.

Hiranandani had built two data centres in 2016 for NTTCom-Netmagics' offices in Japan, which is when they realised the scope of expansion in India.

Also read: Radio companies piggyback on digital services to survive COVID-19 impact

Also read: Hand sanitiser makers evading GST, says Revenue Dept