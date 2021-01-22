Business Today
Honor partners with Intel, Qualcomm after Huawei split

twitter-logoReuters | January 22, 2021 | Updated 12:21 IST
Huawei sold Honor to a consortium of 30 of sub-brand's agents and dealers in November to help it resume sourcing components restricted by US sanctions
Honor smartphones

Chinese budget phone maker Honor has signed partnerships with major chip suppliers such as Intel and Qualcomm after being spun off from under-fire parent Huawei Technologies in a bid to save it last year, it said on Friday.

Huawei had sold Honor to a consortium of 30 of the sub-brand's agents and dealers in November to help it resume sourcing components restricted by U.S. sanctions.

As Chief Executive George Zhao launched its first phone model since the split, Honor said in a statement it now has its own deals with some tech firms.

These include AMD, MediaTek, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Sony.

